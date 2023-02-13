The Dominican team garnered its 11th title in this contest.

The Tigres del Licey returned to their country triumphantly after winning the 65th edition of the Caribbean Series the day before, which was held with eight teams in Venezuela.

The plane that brought the Caribbean champions arrived a little over two hours late, although this did not matter that dozens lined up in the passenger departure area of ​​the Las Américas International Airport, located about 25 kilometers east of the capital.

“I am Dominican, I am always willing to represent my country, what I am as a player I owe to my country,” said second baseman Robinson Canó, one of the most important Dominican players of the last 20 years in the Major Leagues, smiling. .

Canó, in fact, was the Most Valuable Player of the World Baseball Classic that the Dominican Republic won undefeated in 2013. The second baseman is also part of the Caribbean squad that will play the fifth version of that event next March.

“Each Caribbean Series has its special charm, we did it (win) in front of more than 40,000 fans in Caracas and that makes me feel very happy to be part of this champion team,” added Canó, who brought leadership and experience to the Tigres in the Serie.

The players were received to the rhythm of merengue, dancers and deafening whistles that set a festive scene that the players liked.

The Tigers won their 11th Caribbean Series, leading as a team, and gave the Dominican Republic its 22nd crown, the country with the most crowns in the event, also called the ‘Little World Series’.

The Dominican representative team beat the locals Leones de Caracas 3-0 in the title match, after defeating the Cañeros de Los Mochis from Mexico in the semifinals.

Dominican pitcher César Valdez was chosen as the Most Valuable Player of the final, after defeating the Leones de Caracas in the regular round and also in the match for the crown.

Foreman José Offerman guided the team to win the Caribbean title.

