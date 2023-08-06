Home » Scratches and videos were key to discovering his murderer
In the department of Córdoba, Colombia, there is commotion after the renowned plastic surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, was killed in an apparent case of jealousy by Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a 29-year-old son of the renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho.

The event occurred on the island of Koh Phangan, in Thailand, when the doctor was on a break. According to national media, last Friday, August 4, his body was found dismembered when garbage collectors found parts of the body.

case timeline

Following the police reports, Sancho and Arrieta would have agreed to meet on the island, where they had a hotel reservation from July 31 to August 3.

The day the reservation at the hotel ended (August 3), Sancho approached the Police department in Thailand to report the disappearance of Edwin Arrieta. However, the authorities saw some scratches and wounds on Sancho’s body, which caused suspicion.

After an investigation process, thanks to security cameras, the Thai authorities found that Sancho had bought a knife, rubber gloves, a kitchen sponge, a bottle of cleaning agent and garbage bags, one day before (August 2). ) of the alleged disappearance of Arrieta.

Upon carrying out the proper inspections, they found blood stains in Sancho’s room and hair in the drain.

On Friday, August 4, garbage collectors found the dismembered body of the victim inside black bags inside a landfill.

Confession

On Saturday, August 5, after an interrogation, Sancho admitted to being the doctor’s murderer and alleged that he did it out of “jealousy” and “fear of being deceived.”

For this Sunday, August 6, the young man in statements to EFE confessed that he killed the surgeon because he felt like his hostage.

“I am guilty, but I was Edwin’s hostage. He held me hostage. It was a glass cage, but it was a cage. He made me destroy the relationship with my girlfriend, he has forced me to do things that he would never have done ”he assured during a conversation in front of his Thai public defenders and several officers at the Koh Phangan police station, where he is being held.

Asked if he felt forced by the police to plead guilty, he replied: “I didn’t feel comfortable, but I didn’t feel forced either”and added: “I felt that I also had no other choice. They took DNA tests and that’s it. That’s all”.

