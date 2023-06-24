Second gold medal for Nikol in the World Cup

Julian Andres Santa

The performance of the swimmer from Risaraldense, Nikol Ortega, is brilliant in the development of the Finswimming World Championship that takes place in Cairo, Egypt, where yesterday she won her second gold medal, this time in the 50-meter surface test and the third in his personal account, after a silver one and a gold one that he had already obtained in his first days of competition.

keep setting records

As if that were not enough, the 17-year-old, representative of the Risaraldense Underwater Activities League, set six consecutive records with this new gold: junior World record, absolute Pan-American record, junior Pan-American record, absolute national record, junior national record and departmental record.

This stated Nikol

From Egyptian territory, this was expressed by the athlete from Risaralda. “I want to give a very special thanks to the Colombian Ministry of Sports and the Risaralda Sports Secretariat for allowing me to be in this World Cup, thanks to all the support, the truth is that I felt very good in the championship in general, I have had two results pretty good and a third including the 50 surface relay”.

Still in action today

The Finswimming World Cup competitions will culminate today and in this regard, Nikol Ortega added: “The championship has been very good, physically I feel very happy and prepared for today for the 50-meter apnea test.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

