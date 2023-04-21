Second Marquetalia announces refounding of Farc’s 53rd front

La Segunda Marquetalia, one of the dissidences of the Farc guerrilla, has announced this Thursday the re-founding of the 53rd front in the town of Sumapaz, 150 kilometers from the Colombian capital.

“Today as yesterday, we are moved by a great feeling of struggle to build peace with social justice, true democracy and national sovereignty,” reads a FARC statement.

“Those who dream of peace, all of us, must join forces to achieve the goal of a new country, a new social order, with an economy at the service of the nation, which, governed by principles of humanity, stimulates internal production, the employment and free, quality education,” the letter continues.

They have also indicated that they seek to coordinate “efforts” with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) because “the strength of the people is in unity.” “There is the transformative power. Let’s be a single raised fist in the search for the happiness of the people,” they added.

“We are the guerrilla for peace, for the defense of the environment, the territory, the dispossessed interests of our homeland, respectful of Human Rights. We are a Bolivarian and internationalist insurgency. We are the sons of Manuel Marulanda,” the document added.