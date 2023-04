In the second ODI match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, New Zealand scored 336 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Opener Daryl Mitchell once again performed brilliantly and scored 129 runs. Chad Bowes was out for 51. Captain Tom Latham was dismissed for 98, just two runs short of his century. Haris Rauf took 4 wickets for Pakistan. Naseem Shah dismissed a player. Pakistan need 337 runs at an average of 6.74 to win the match.