Security institutions failed, 50 thousand citizens started hanging in Karachi every year

Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 1:31 am City History

Karachi: The economic hub of Pakistan is robbing the citizens of Karachi with both hands. are being deprived of mobile phones and valuables, but where do the snatched and stolen mobile phones go?

According to informed sources, the stolen mobile phones are divided into two categories, those phones that are usable are sent to Balochistan for IMEI number change and then sold in the flea market of Karachi, the other mobile phones are the ones that lack security features. In the case of parts in the market or smuggled abroad.

According to DIG South Irfan Baloch, there is not much difference between snatched and stolen motorcycles, motorcycles with less cc are sold in the form of parts in the markets of Karachi, motorcycles of 110 cc or more cc are sold on dirt roads. Balochistan is smuggled through, it should be remembered that it is difficult to stop the sale of seized and stolen goods in Karachi and until the smuggling network is broken.

