Taking into account the problems that the Massive Integrated of the West is going through in Santiago de Cali, the idea of ​​having a metro-type mass transportation system would be the ideal solution and beyond seeming crazy, apparently, this plan is not far from the reality.

This has to do with the fact that the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, during the XXI Summit of the Colombian Association of Capital Cities (Asocapitales), which took place in San José del Guaviare, confirmed that the Government supports the realization of feasibility studies for the subway in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

“Do the studies and leave the studies for its first metro line as a gift to the city of Cali. Other governments, there and here, will finish it according to the budgetary conditions”, said the President of Colombia in this regard.

The Head of State also proposed advancing a reform of the existing trunk lines of diesel buses into trams or trolleybus type, with which he assures “it will help mitigate the climate crisis and make the system sustainable.”

The former mayor of Cali (1998-2000), Ricardo Cobo, responded to Gustavo Petro:

These intentions of the Colombian president based on articulating a subway in the city of Cali generated various points of view. For example, the mayor of the capital of Valle, Jorge Iván Ospina, was comforted by these statements by Petro, assuring that this plan becomes an important and ambitious proposal for the development of the city.

For his part, the former president of Santiago de Cali, Ricardo Cobo, exposed a very significant reality to the 90 Minutes newscast, highlighting that these necessary studies for the construction of a subway had already been carried out during his term in office.

“Cali, it was possible to advance to stage 2 of the studies to carry out the subway; In the El Poblado neighborhood, land was purchased to carry out this work. The suburban train and the metro are two completely different services; since the first, is constituted by a railway line that articulates the municipalities of Yumbo, Palmira and Jamundí, with Cali”, said Ricardo Cobo.

Adding that at the time his term in the mayor’s office ended, the subway project was changed by the articulation of buses that “have ended mobility in the city

“What you have to do is update this project and it won’t take 4 or 5 years; You have to understand that the commuter train is one thing and the subway to Cali is another. An underground line was also designed between Calle 25 and Plaza de Caicedo”, he added.

The former mayor also emphasized the work that the metro would carry out in the city, entering the neighborhoods and allowing greater mobility and accessibility of people to the city.

