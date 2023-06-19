Seek practical results by learning the upright style and keeping the true character and responsibility

During his inspection in Inner Mongolia, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward clear requirements around “learning the style”, emphasizing the need to “promote the style of pragmatism”, “promote the style of incorruptibility” and “cultivate the style of frugality”, so as to achieve tangible results in promoting thematic education It further pointed out the direction and aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and masses in the whole region.

Earnestly teach, the words are still in your ears; earnestly entrust, keep in mind. In the past few days, everyone has expressed that they must unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches, keep their true colors by learning and taking responsibility as practical results, and promote thematic education to go deeper and more realistically.

Adhere to problem-oriented, goal-oriented and result-oriented

Inject stronger impetus into high-quality development

In order to grasp the positive style of learning, Cui Haijun, the full-time deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Autonomous Region, said that he will firmly adhere to problem orientation, goal orientation, and result orientation, and carry out the “Deepening Year of Style Construction” action in depth, focusing on deepening theoretical arming, practical Make efforts to improve precision services, optimize work efficiency, strengthen the awareness of rules, and work hard on regularity and length, strictness and practicality, depth and detail, and resolutely overcome the problems of “three excesses, three excesses, and three slownesses” as well as formalism and bureaucracy to ensure that the majority Party members and cadres have achieved solid results in promoting the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics with a strong style of work, achieving higher efficiency, better results, better services, and better quality in trade unions.

The Party Group of the Women’s Federation of the Autonomous Region stated that it is necessary to transform General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on carrying out the theme education into strong spiritual motivation and vivid practice, unite and lead women’s federations at all levels in the region, women cadres and the masses to study conscientiously, deeply understand, and take responsibility. With the “big country” in mind, respond to the concerns of the masses, and strive to be the vanguard of diligent and clean governance and improving style. Grasp the practical way of learning, promote the pragmatic style, adhere to the problem orientation, go deep into the front line of the grassroots, implement the requirements of “entering thousands of families, visiting thousands of families, and making thousands of relatives”, insist on observing the facts, making practical moves, seeking practical results, and earnestly Solve problems and move things forward. Extensively carry out the activities of “Integrity Culture Entering the Family”, promote the style of cleanliness, cultivate the style of frugality, guide the majority of women to be honest and self-disciplined cadres, and be good internal helpers of clean families, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and implementation rules, and set high standards High-quality promotion of themed education goes deeper and more solidly.

Ma Baoguo, secretary of the party group and director of the Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau of the autonomous region, said: “We organized the overall and concentrated study at the first time, and implemented the spirit of important instructions and important speeches made by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his inspection in Inner Mongolia to deepen and implement the theme education. In the middle, adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, and the integration of academic inspection and reform, focus on the implementation of the requirements of “three new and one high” and the success of “two major events”, focusing on the needs of development, the urgency of reform and the expectations of the masses, and benchmarking Find gaps in the table, check root causes, clarify measures, comprehensively sort out and refine rectification tasks, list tasks, improve work ledgers, improve indicator systems, and strengthen closed-loop management to ensure that inspections are in place and rectifications are effective.”

Persevere in strengthening theoretical study

Transform learning outcomes into vivid practices that drive work

“General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Inner Mongolia again for inspection and delivered an important speech, full of deep expectations for Inner Mongolia. I must earnestly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on carrying out thematic education, especially the important exposition of learning and righteousness. Find ideas and measures in the party’s innovative theory, take the lead in improving the work style and pay close attention to implementation, and set an example, and insist on transforming the learning results into vivid practices to do a good job and promote development.” Deputy Party Committee of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region Secretary Fan Mingyu was deeply encouraged and inspired after earnestly studying the important instructions and important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Yan Yan, a member of the party group and vice-chairman of the Autonomous Region Federation of Literary and Art Circles, said that as a literary and art worker, one must deeply understand, accurately grasp, resolutely implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and important speeches, and be a “doer” who helps high-quality development. The investigation and research of “Real and Real” explored the most vivid voices of the literary and art circles and grassroots people in the region, and conveyed Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to the grassroots in a literary and artistic way. Vigorously promote the Mongolian horse spirit and the “Three North Spirit”, and gather strength for the high-quality development of the autonomous region. Combined with thematic education, further strengthen the sense of purpose, result, and submission of papers, and contribute to the completion of the “two major events” and the writing of a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization of Inner Mongolia.

Li Ye, full-time deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Civil Affairs Department of the Autonomous Region, said that it is necessary to combine the spirit of in-depth study and implementation of the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Inner Mongolia’s important instructions with thematic education, comprehensively study, deeply understand, and accurately grasp the rich connotations of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, The core essence, spiritual essence, and practical requirements further improve the political position, grasp the practical and positive style in the theme education, vigorously promote the pragmatic style, promote the clean and honest style, cultivate the frugal style, and continue to promote the theme education to go deeper and more practical .

Zhang Xuefeng, full-time deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region Archives, introduced that in order to further promote theoretical study, the Autonomous Region Archives has held two special reading classes. Party members and cadres have in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics Discussion and other content, and carry out exchanges and seminars; organize experts to give special counseling 10 times, carry out theme education answering tests 2 times, organize online knowledge competitions in the whole region 2 times; party members and cadres insist on studying for 1 hour a day, and party branches study intensively every week Half a day, regular special seminars; 1 collective theme party day activity, 1 reading sharing meeting, 1 concentrated study, 1 theme group day activity held by the youth theory study group, to further enhance ideological awareness and party spirit. In the future, we will continue to enrich and expand learning forms, promote comprehensive learning, special topic learning, and key learning, and focus on building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, building a positive attitude with learning, and promoting performance with learning.

On June 13, Yan Xiandong, Secretary of the Party Committee and President of the Hohhot Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, gave a themed education special party class on the topic of “Persistence in using the party’s innovative theory to focus on the heart and soul and strive to create a new situation in the performance of the People’s Bank of the People’s Bank of China in the region”. “The party class systematically explained the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era from the four aspects of ‘why learn’, ‘what to learn’, ‘how to learn’ and ‘how to do’, emphasizing the need to deeply understand the significance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Inner Mongolia, Deeply understand the important responsibilities and important tasks of Inner Mongolia in promoting Chinese-style modernization, vigorously promote the Mongolian horse spirit and the “Three North Spirit”, focus on building a sense of the community of the Chinese nation, and transform the enthusiasm radiated by theme education into the strength of entrepreneurship Motivation, work together to show new achievements in the construction of ‘two barriers’, ‘two bases’ and ‘one bridgehead’, and provide strong financial support for the all-round construction of a ‘model autonomous region’.” Yan Xiandong said.

Observe the facts, make practical moves, and seek practical results

Grasp the work, lay a solid foundation, and make solid steps

He Fei, full-time deputy secretary of the party committee of the Housing and Urban-Rural Development Department of the Autonomous Region, said: “We must keep in mind the entrustment, focus on learning and correcting the style, adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, and the integration of learning, inspection and reform. The party spirit requires investigation of the root causes, clarification of measures against party discipline requirements, and enhanced inspection and rectification effectiveness. Since the launch of the theme education, we have formulated relevant work plans. Key tasks such as shanty town renovation and old community renovation. The team members sort out and troubleshoot key tasks through in-depth construction sites, community streets, and contracting companies, and grasp the most direct and practical interests that the masses are most concerned about. Tackling the outstanding problems of people’s livelihood, observing the real situation, making practical measures, and seeking practical results.”

Zhuang Wanru, Secretary of the Party Branch of the Reform Promotion Department of the Administrative Service Bureau of the Autonomous Region, said: “We must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, take the theme education as an opportunity, and earnestly achieve a positive style of learning and a pragmatic style. Make practical moves, seek practical results, and work hard to make sure the work is solid, the foundation is solid, and the steps are solid; we must consciously put the work in the overall development of the region to think and plan, strengthen user thinking, improve service capabilities, and promote reform with greater efforts Achieve results, produce high-quality goods, make unremitting efforts to create a convenient and efficient government affairs environment, and strive to make the new model of government affairs services that can be done nearby, more places can be done, and less travel and quicker be done to benefit the masses of the people.”

Zhao Xiaoping, deputy director of the Thematic Education Leading Group Office of the Judiciary Department of the Autonomous Region, said that he will be pragmatic and actively implement the “four excellences and four solutions” work method, and work hard to find out the truth, make practical moves, and seek practical results, so as to effectively solve the urgent difficulties and worries of the masses. Issues: Carry forward the style of incorruptibility, effectively use the “three meetings and one lesson”, theme party day, party style and clean government education and other forms, extensively carry out full coverage of clean government talks, educate and guide party members and cadres to enhance their awareness of discipline and rules, and promote political popularity The trend of wind and police continues to improve; develop a style of frugality, urge the police officers to fully implement the “ten prohibitions” requirements of political and legal officers in the new era, take life style issues as an important content of inspection and rectification, and extend self-discipline requirements and awareness of rules to “8 hours “In addition, create a clean and upright atmosphere for the judicial administration team.

The majority of cadres and masses in Inner Mongolia will take the theme education as an opportunity to transform Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a powerful force for firm ideals, tempering party spirit, guiding practice, and promoting work. Real results have been achieved in positive wind and learning to promote cadres, and the party’s advanced nature and purity will always be maintained, and new great achievements will be created with a good style and a good image. (Reporter Ma Fang, Zhao Xi, Li Yongtao, Pan Jia, Li Cunxia, ​​Hao Jiali, trainee reporter Yang Liu)

