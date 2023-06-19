Lyme disease, what it is and why symptoms increase in summer

Have you ever heard of Lyme disease? Find out why what causes it and why it is so debilitating.

Lyme disease results from a bacterial infection caused by Borrelia that is transmitted by ticks. It’s about a pathology that can completely debilitate a persondepriving her of all strength and forcing her to bed.

In the world of entertainment, for example, Avril Lavigne was affected by this disease a couple of years ago, disappearing from the scene due to the weakness of the malaise derived from it. What you need to know and what the symptoms are.

Where does Lyme disease come from and what does it mean?

The disease derives from Borreliosis, the name of the American city in which the first case described in history occurred in 1975. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is the most widespread pathology caused by tick bites particularly in areas with a temperate climate – only malaria exceeds it in terms of the number of people infected.

This disease comes transmitted to humans through the bite of ticks, especially during the summer whether the environment is dry or humid. It can also be transmitted to animals. What are the symptoms of Lyme disease? The areas most affected are the joints, nervous system, internal organs and even the skin. Among the symptoms we find:

A skin lesion with a very particular ring shape, called erythema migrans A flu-like with chills, headache and obviously fever Symptoms of Lyme disease: what it looks like and what to look out for (tantasalute.it)

Unfortunately, it is not easy to recognize this pathology as the symptoms are quite diversified and changeable. A slowly expanding red spot on the skin is the first sign: Weeks or even months can then pass before the disorder affects other areas of the body leading to arthralgias, meningitis, myocarditis and atrioventricular disorders. Also for this reason it is difficult to diagnose given the long incubation time.

The last stage of Lyme disease presents itself as an alteration of the musculoskeletal system, of the cardiovascular system, of the central and peripheral nervous systems and of the skin. Unfortunately it is not possible to develop an immunityà for which the disease can be contracted several times. In the mildest cases, a treatment based on antibiotics can be followed, especially effective during the early stage. On the other hand, when the disorder is chronic, the treatments are much more complex and the health more fragile, even putting the person’s life at risk.

If you suspect you have this condition, contact your doctor immediately so that you can intervene as soon as possible.

