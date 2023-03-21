The Ecuadorian Construction Standard (NEC) requires a soil study and structural calculation, prior to building a home, but not all comply with this provision. Given the last earthquake registered in the country, local professionals recommend complying with these requirements and ask the municipality for greater control and respective follow-up.

The NEC includes a series of mandatory regulations at the national level, establishing the minimum safety and quality requirements that buildings must have at all stages of the construction process.

Alexandra Silva Cárdenas, president of the College of Architects of Loja (CAL), in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that, starting in 2016 (after the Manabí earthquake), more emphasis was placed on the requirement of the NEC, so that there is a soil study and structural calculation in buildings.

Responsibility

The professional explained some of the requirements that must be met with the purpose, “that the houses be built with technical responsibility and structural calculation.”

By constructing the buildings under these parameters of seismic resistance, “at the time of a catastrophe, it will give the person time to get to safety, but it does not mean that they will not fall,” he specified.

Silva Cárdenas asserted that there is a need for more rigorous surveillance by the municipality, “because although it is required in requirements, there is no one to control.”

“70% of the constructions in Loja are directed by the teachers”. The president of CAL recommended building under the established norm.

Situation

Mario Benavides Rojas, zonal coordinator 7 of the Risk Management Secretariat (SGR), noted that, after the earthquake registered on March 18, 2023, whose epicenter was in Balao, Guayas province; the damages in the province of Loja were minimal -some old houses affected-. However, the province of El Oro was seriously affected.

Likewise, he agreed with Alexandra Silva, when mentioning that there is a national regulation for construction, “but not everyone complies with it at the time of building.”

It is the responsibility of the different municipalities of the country to validate the studies and carry out the respective follow-up. “To build, you must request the advice of professionals,” the authority concluded. (YO)