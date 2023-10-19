Seizing Time and Optimizing Services: Hua Zhimin Prioritizes Prompt Delivery of Warmth to Urban Households in Heating Investigation

Hua Zhimin Emphasizes Delivering Warmth to Thousands of Households in Urban Heating Work

October 18 – Two heat source companies in the urban area have fired up their furnaces, signaling the start of the heating season. Hua Zhimin, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, visited various heating facilities to examine the progress and ensure efficient delivery of warmth to thousands of households.

During his visit to the Second Heat Source Plant, Baiheyuan Heat Exchange Station, Liupanshan Thermal Power Plant, and Donghai Sun City Community Heat Exchange Station, Hua Zhimin inspected the ignition and oven ignition, system operation, water injection and pressure, heating guarantee, and facility maintenance. This hands-on approach allowed him to gather firsthand information about the heating preparations and address any issues that may arise.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of winter heating in improving people’s welfare and quality of life. The project involves thousands of households, making it a significant aspect of public support and a major people’s livelihood project. Hua Zhimin urged relevant departments and enterprises to prioritize a people-centered development philosophy and enhance their sense of responsibility, urgency, and mission.

To ensure a smooth and safe operation of heating systems throughout the winter and next spring, Hua Zhimin called for timely action and excellent services. He stressed the need for strengthened supervision and inspection, as well as consolidated responsibilities of heating enterprises. Guiding businesses to address weaknesses and improve operational standards and management is crucial to delivering efficient and reliable heating services.

Furthermore, Hua Zhimin highlighted the necessity of equipment debugging, pipe network maintenance, payment services, and coal reserves. These measures will contribute to the safe and stable operation of heating pipe networks and heat exchange stations. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of actively soliciting and considering the opinions and suggestions of the masses. This inclusive approach will help address any issues related to extreme weather conditions and improve work plans.

Hua Zhimin assured the public that every effort will be made to ensure that everyone has a warm winter. The Secretary’s commitment to optimizing services and delivering warmth to thousands of households reflects his persistence in prioritizing the welfare of the people.

In related news, readers can conveniently scan the QR code provided to access the current page on their mobile phones.

Share this: Facebook

X

