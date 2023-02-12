The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented Édison Javier Lara Valderrama, an alleged serial sexual abuser accused of intercepting his victims in parks and wooded areas in the south of Bogotá, before a guarantee control judge.

This man was captured in flagrante delicto by units of the National Police in the Diana Turbay neighborhood. Surveillance units went to a lot where the screams of a woman were heard. In the inspection of the place, they found the 20-year-old victim who, apparently, was subdued by the defendant today and threatened with a screwdriver.

Lara Valderrama tried to escape, but the community intervened and facilitated her arrest. The teenager was assisted and transferred to La Victoria Hospital to receive medical assistance.

In the course of the investigative process, in which testimonies and videos from security cameras were obtained, the Prosecutor’s Office received complaints from three women, who indicated that this man had also sexually attacked and intimidated them in the same way in the Diana Turbay neighborhoods. and Palermo, in the Rafael Uribe Uribe locality.

In this sense, a prosecutor from the Bogotá Section charged Édison Javier Lara Valderrama with the crime of abusive sexual act. The guarantee control judge ordered that he must comply with the custodial measure in prison.

The activities of the judicial police continue to clarify the other facts that were brought to the attention of the community.