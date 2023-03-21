news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, MARCH 21 – Sixteen years in prison. It is the sentence imposed today with abbreviated procedure, and therefore also with a discount of a third, on a 30-year-old arrested a year ago and on trial for sexual assaults against six girls, all under the age of 10, which occurred between 2018 and the first months of last year. The sentence was issued by the Milan investigating judge Daniela Cardamone, following the investigations by the prosecutor Francesca Gentilini, conducted by the Milanese flying squad.



The 30-year-old, who has been in and out of prison in recent years and always on charges of violence against minors, had also been subjected in the past to the special surveillance measure (violated in 2018) and, when he was detained, he had also been subjected to a recovery and rehabilitation program.



According to the investigations, the young man allegedly abused two little sisters five years ago while working for their parents as a babysitter and then in the most recent episodes, those between October 2021 and March 2022, he would also have proposed himself as a home remedial teacher and so he allegedly abused other girls.



A 16-year sentence arrived for the defendant because the judge, as requested by the prosecutor, did not apply the continuation between the episodes of 2018 and the more recent ones, thus adding up the sentences and without decreases. (HANDLE).

