Serie C on Sky and NOW in the two-year period 2023-2025. Perrelli: “More football for all fans”

Lega Pro is pleased to announce that all matches of the Serie C championship for the two-year period 2023-2025 will be visible on the channels Sky e in streaming su NOW. Ten months live and over 1200 matches between regular season, playoffs, Super Cup and Italian Cup that will be broadcast on the well-known television station that has always been close to sport and football.

«We are happy that Lega Pro is with Sky-NOW in the next two years, the executive committee of the clubs has decided to marry an innovative and modern projector» says the president of Lega Pro Matteo Marani. «We are proud and very satisfied with the result achieved, which contributes to the growth of the C Series, further expanding its visibility» conclude Marani.

«We are happy to be able to announce this result which reaffirms Sky’s closeness to Lega Pro – explains the executive vice president of Sky Sport Marzio Perrelli – our subscribers will be able to experience even more football in Sky’s home of sport. For the next two seasons, Sky will guarantee Serie C quality and visibility up to the passion of the fans of the 60 squares involved.”

Subscription proposals to follow the entire C Series will be soon communicated by Sky and NOW. Sky has been awarded the rights for residential and commercial users. Lega Pro as you’ve never seen it: All Serie C football, the championship of all Italians is on Sky and streaming on NOW.

“NATIONAL PAY PACKAGE”

Events – The following are included in the PAY National Package for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 Sports Seasons:

a) all the Events of the Serie C Championship (Regular Season, Play Offs and Play Outs);

b) all the Events of the Coppa Italia Serie C; all the Events of the Serie C Super Cup,

with obligation,

in relation to the Serie C Championship Events (Regular Season, Play Offs and Play Outs) and the Serie C Super Cup, to broadcast all the Events Live; in relation to the Events of the Coppa Italia Serie C, to broadcast Live all the Events starting from the round of 16; on at least one Platform and part of them on a second Platform.

Platforms – The Licensee of the Package may exercise the Rights through the Digital Terrestrial Platform (DTT), the Satellite Platform (DTH), the Cable Platform and the Internet Platform.

Mode of Transmission – The Licensee of the PAY National Package may exercise the Rights only through the methods of Paid transmission. With reference to the Pay-Per-View method (with respect to which the Licensee may specify, as part of the Offer, a variable consideration with a guaranteed minimum), the Licensee undertakes to apply a price in line with the market price for offers similar in order not to demean the Audiovisual Products.

Audiovisual products – The package is composed of Audiovisual Products consisting of the transmission of Live Events, in reruns, deferred and in synthesis until the end of the relevant Sporting Season. The Package also consists of the Salient Images (Highlights), lasting no more than 4 minutes, of all the Events of the Competitions, which can also be used In Chiaro on all proprietary platforms and official social accounts, with the same publication times provided for the official social channels and accounts of Lega Pro and of the clubs participating in the competitions and for a maximum period of 7 days from the initial deadline referred to above. Licensee acknowledges that i only Rights granted on an exclusive basis of this Package they concern the Live coverage of all the Events of the Competitions, through the Platforms, For a Fee and within the Territory, according to the methods and forms of exploitation expressly indicated in the Package.

The Licensee acknowledges and accept that:

the Events referred to in FREE National Package (one Match per sports day during the Regular Season, 1 Match relating to the first round of the Play Offs, 1 Match relating to the second round of the Play Offs, 1 Match per elimination round of the Coppa Italia Serie C, the round-trip Final of the Coppa Italia Serie C and 1 match of the Supercoppa Serie C) may be broadcast simultaneously and live in the Territory by the communication operator assigned the relative package; the Events of the Competitions may be broadcast live and simultaneously and/or deferred in the Territory, exclusively on a local basis, by local operators communication in free mode, up to a maximum number equal to 10% of the Tenders, with methods and terms that will be defined through the competitive procedure; the other Audiovisual Products of this Package other than live broadcasts are granted to the Licensee on non-exclusive basis. The forms and methods of exploitation not provided for in this Package are to be considered excluded from it.

Lega Pro reserves the right to prepare and offer to the market one or more packages relating to the transmission of the Highlights or to distribute the highlights and other editorial content through its own video player on its own and/or third party platforms.

