Apple to Release New Magnetic Buckle Woven Strap for Apple Watch: Concept Image Revealed

Apple to Release New Woven Strap for Apple Watch with Magnetic Buckle Design

In a recent post on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, a renowned collector of Apple products, Kosutami, revealed that Apple is set to release a new strap for the Apple Watch. Kosutami shared a picture showcasing the “conceptual appearance” of the strap, which features a “woven material” and a “magnetic buckle design.”

The standout feature of the new Apple strap is undoubtedly the magnetic buckle design. This innovative feature makes the strap highly suitable for individuals who prefer convenience and ease of use. The strong magnetic attraction ensures a secure fit, allowing users to quickly and effortlessly put on the strap. Whether you’re in a hurry to leave in the morning or engaging in sports activities, the strap will remain firmly in place.

From the concept image shared by Kosutami, we can draw similarities between this new strap and Apple’s 2018 “Woven Nylon” series. However, there are subtle differences, particularly in the buckle design. The style of the strap is reminiscent of the “Modern Buckle Leather Strap.” It is worth noting that the “Modern Buckle Leather Strap” was positioned as a high-end accessory and was likely to be released alongside the stainless steel Apple Watch.

Apart from these details, little else is known about this new “modern magnetic braided strap.” As Apple enthusiasts eagerly await its release, we will continue to monitor any further updates. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting addition to the Apple Watch accessories lineup.

Source: Kosutami | Image: KosutamiSan via Twitter.