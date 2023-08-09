Health lunch, put together these ten miraculous foods I Prevention against heart attack and cancer

Grilled Chicken Avocado Salad – Pinterest

The miraculous pairings for a complete and tasty meal. Maybe you just didn’t expect such a pairing.

When you follow a diet it matters much more than you might imagine know how to combine foodsthe. The correct combination just not it allows you to have complete meals, but also to simplify digestion. The reprocessing of food takes place in 3 different levels. Carbohydrates are processed in the mouth, stomach and small intestine, proteins only in the stomach and small intestine, lipids only in the small intestine.

In general, it can be stated that, in every foodwith some exceptions, all the nutrients are there and our body is able to rework what should be natural combinations and not those deriving from manipulations.

Only by maintaining a certain balance in one’s diet can the enzymatic system of digestion function properly. By choosing perfect food pairings, you can simplify the body’s task of digesting them.

In this regard it is important to underline how a poor digestion also results in an insufficient assimilation of the nutritive elements with a greater waste of energy, fermentation and putrefaction of the foods which are the cause of the production of ha and toxic substances.

What foods not to combine

There are some pairings that should never be done. For example it is important do not mix two sources of carbohydrates, such as pasta and sides. Likewise it can be counterproductive to combine milk and coffee, even if it is the favorite breakfast of so many of us.

Instead, dairy products should never be combined with an excessive amount of oil, with oily dried fruit, with cocoa and with vegetables such as spinach, beetroot and parsley.

The 10 pairings to try

Just as there are pairings that you should never use, there are others that are highly recommended to improve your mood and your intestines. For example the mela it can be combined withleaf salad, turmeric with oily fish make up a powerful anti-inflammatory. Instead the banana and yogurt improve the intestinal microbiota.

LOlive oil helps absorb the vitamin A from peppers, while black grapes with its antioxidants, when paired with onions, amplify its ability to improve cardiovascular health. Unlikely friends are also garlic with honey and almonds with berries. Combinations that you may have never thought of but in which one food is able to offer a booster to the effect of the other.

