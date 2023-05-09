Home » Session 868 of the National Assembly that votes whether or not there is a political trial against President Guillermo Lasso
News

Session 868 of the National Assembly that votes whether or not there is a political trial against President Guillermo Lasso

by admin

Three points have the agenda of the parliamentary session.

According to previous sessions, the call will take place after the votes in the Oversight Commission in favor of the report were not reached last Saturday, where the president of the legislature, Virgilio Saquicela, said that the document has no legal effects.

The alleged embezzlement would have been committed in the Flopec company, which transported Ecuadorian oil. The petition states that Lasso would have allowed a contract to be signed, despite the fact that he would have known that it was harmful to the state.

Therefore, according to the opinion of the court, Guillermo Lasso can be tried politically in the Assembly for the repercussions of a possible embezzlement.

