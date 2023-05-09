The results of the toxicological tests on Emmily Rodrigues were known: what they found

finally today the results of the toxicological study were known made to the body of Emmily Rodrigues, the young woman who died when she fell from the sixth floor of a Retiro building in March. The analyzes showed that the Brazilian model used alcohol, cocaine, marijuana and synthetic drugs on the night of the incident.

This is a report from the Laboratory of Toxicology and Legal Chemistry of the Forensic Medical Corps that was received by the investigating judge Martín Del Viso and the prosecutors Santiago Vismara and Mariela Labozzetta, which was considered by the lawyers representing the parents of the brazilian model who “they confirm the first hypothesis, that is, that there was a supply of narcotics” by the apartment owner.

According to the study, Emmily had “one gram of alcohol in blood and traces of methylecgonine (cocaine metabolite)”, while in the bile analysis cocaine and ketamine were found.

According to the conclusions of the study, a concentration of cocaine, MDMA (component of the drug called ‘Tuci’, the abbreviated form of calling ‘Tucibi’ due to the English pronunciation of the acronym 2C-B, which is the misnamed “pink cocaine”), ketamine and marijuana, while traces of cocaine were found in the nostrils.

Both the businessman Sáenz Valiente and the women who were in the apartment they had admitted that they had used alcohol and drugs that night.

Meanwhile, the swabs from Emmily’s body They tested negative for the presence of seminal fluid.which coincides with what was stated in the investigation by the defendant, who assured that that night he did not have sexual relations with the victim or that there had been a sexual party.

However, during a search of the apartment, police detectives seized used condoms that are being analyzed in laboratories.

What the lawyers for the family of Emmily Rodrigues say

Ignacio Trimarco, the lawyer representing the victim’s parents in the file, assured that these studies “confirm the first fiscal hypothesis, that is, that there was a supply of narcotics«.

“Nobody said that Emmily had all these drugs except for a joint of marijuana. The rest of the drugs were served“, affirmed the lawyer, who also pointed directly against the agricultural businessman:” This confirms that (Francisco) Sáenz Valiente does not consume almost anything that he gives Emmily and the rest of the girls to consume, since his toxicology gives only cocaine”.

“The supply of drugs to us is proven and the death outcome is what is being investigated,” said the lawyer, who maintained that “these crimes happen indoors and there are a lot of elements that corroborate that this was not a suicide«.

Trimarco also recalled that the results of “experiences on vessels, seized syringes and other evidence” still remain to be known.

The death of the Brazilian model Emmily Rodrigues: the case

The fact It happened on March 30 lastafter Emmily went to dinner with a group of friends at a restaurant in Costanera Norte and, later, at a bar in Palermo.

The Brazilian model arrived at 3:21 in the morning at Sáenz Valiente’s apartment, on the sixth floor of Libertad 1542, in the Retiro neighborhood, driving the Jeep Compass truck that her boyfriend had lent her.

According to the building’s security cameras, she and her friends Juliana Magalhaes Mourao and Dafne Gutiérrez Santana went up to Sáenz Valiente’s apartment, where a fourth woman was already, Lía Figueroa Alves, a friend of the accused.

According to the researchers, After an early morning of excesses with the intake of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine and “tuci”, Rodrigues suffered an apparent psychotic outbreak already 9.18 ended up falling naked through a window into the inner courtyard of the building’s block lungwhen only Sáenz Valiente and Magalhaes Murao were in the apartment, in a death that the Justice tries to determine if it was a femicide or a suicide in the context of some type of drug intake.

Although additional expertise is awaited, the autopsy concluded that death was the product of “polytrauma” and “internal and external bleeding” compatible with the fall from the sixth floor and ruled out defensive injuries prior to the fall or signs of a sexual assault.

Sáenz Valiente spent 20 days in prison in the 4 Bis Annex of the City Police, in the Barracas neighborhood, until last April 18 when the Criminal and Correctional Judge 31, Martín Del Viso, released him for lack of merit, judicial decision that was appealed by the complaint and the prosecution.

