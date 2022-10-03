Autonomy practiced. The Belluno area, a large producer of hydroelectric energy, will receive between 6 and 7 million euros annually from the concessionaires of the large derivations starting from this year. That is, Enel Produzione and Enel Green Power.

Thus, the regional law 27/2020 is implemented with which the obligation was introduced, in the hands of owners and operators who operate and conduct large hydroelectric derivations, to provide the Region with electricity equal to 220 kiloWatt hours for each kiloWatt annually and free of charge. of average nominal power of concession. Alternatively, the monetization of the energy to be supplied is envisaged, and this is precisely the path that has been chosen by Veneto.

“The resources will be transferred to the Provinces and the Metropolitan City,” explains the regional councilor for the environment Gianpaolo Bottacin. “100% of the sums will be turned over to the Province of Belluno”. The game is worth a total of about ten million euros for the region. For the Belluno area, by virtue of the number of derivations and the production of hydroelectric energy, we are talking about a figure between 6 and 7 million.

It is the Region that determines how to invest the money, listen to the Provinces and the Metropolitan City. This year the priority is to help retirement homes, strangled by rising bills. Public schools, families with Isee income of less than 20 thousand euros will then have to be helped and, only for the province of Belluno, also the commercial and tourism activities that were damaged in the summer by the lowering of the lakes due to drought.

Times are tight: the resolution was approved by the regional council last Tuesday, now he must go to the committee and return to the council. By November 30, producers will have to communicate how much green energy they produced last year, and on that basis the precise amount that will be disbursed to the Region will be established. It is estimated that by the end of the year the procedure will be concluded and the money will arrive in the territories.

“It is an epochal transition”, concludes Bottacin. “A form of practiced autonomy”.

The president of the Province of Belluno, Roberto Padrin, was also satisfied: «It is a very important measure for our territories. We will have to structure an ad hoc office to manage resources ».