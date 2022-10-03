Without going to bother the Czechoslovakian Cestmir Vycpalek, maternal uncle of Zdenek Zeman, who arrived at Juventus from Slavia Prague in 1946-’47 (27 games and 5 goals) and returned to Turin as a coach (with 2 league titles), the wind from the East, after some other forerunners, he began to blow at Juve again with the Polish Zbigniew Kazimierz Boniek in 1982, at the time the best player in Eastern Europe in business. Midfielder and atypical striker, he blends perfectly with Platini and his goals in the cup roam the nickname of “Bello di notte”, coined for him by the lawyer. With Juventus he won practically everything: 1 European Cup, 1 Cup Winners’ Cup, 1 Scudetto, 2 Italian Cups and 1 European Super Cup, for a total of 81 appearances and 14 goals.