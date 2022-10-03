Home World France, the general secretary of the Elysée Alexis Kohler under investigation
France, the general secretary of the Elysée Alexis Kohler under investigation

France, the general secretary of the Elysée Alexis Kohler under investigation

PARIS – He is regarded as the “real” prime minister of France, even though his role is behind the scenes and he doesn’t like to appear. Alexis Kohler, the powerful general secretary of the Elysée, has for some hours been officially investigated for illicit interest on the basis of his relations with the Italian-Swiss shipowner Msc. This was announced by a press release from the financial prosecutor, as part of an investigation that started with the complaint made by the anti-corruption association Anticor.

