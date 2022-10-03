«Italy has gas and it is clear from the fact that in the Italian hub it is 140-150 euros per megawatt hour, at Ttf it is 180-200 euros; there is a difference due to the fact that the supply now exceeds the demand, even the stocks are full. These extra cubic meters that we are bringing are also moving towards markets that have more attractive prices and this is a problem that we must solve ». Thus the CEO of Eni Claudio Descalziexplaining that “an excellent solution” and as Minister Cingolani also said, we also go to 100% of the storage, so that our effort does not become a beautiful effort of solidarity, which is also good, but having the full storage we are able to maintain peaks and cover a longer period ».

Descalzi added that “it is difficult to be confident” about the situation next winter, “we have done everything possible to be in a positive position – he explained -, but we are in a global interconnection. This means that if the prices are very high and we put it in a hub, our gas escapes us. So, there are some variables of the system that are not under anyone’s control ».

The manager added that «borders cannot be closed» and in this regard «the additional contribution of Russian gas that we hope returns is fundamental, 20 million cubic meters a day which is about 9-10% of the supply that is arriving in Italy ».

In addition to this, Descalzi noted that «it is important that i regasifiers work, it is important that there are no technical problems with production in Algeria or Egypt, there are many variables. This is why an energy system must always be in redundancy not only in the supply but also in the infrastructure. Because there may be interruptions from Libya or Algeria, now it is giving a lot but it can happen. This is why the redundancy that must be in terms of geographies and regasifiers “, otherwise – he emphasized – the gas” will go elsewhere, in those countries where there are regasifiers “.

In addition to the two floating regasifiers arriving in Italy, it would be useful to restart the fixed one of Gioia Tauro, Descalzi underlined quinsi: «Gas will accompany us for a long time yet – explained the manager – and therefore we need a redundancy of infrastructures. Spain, for example, consumes 30 billion cubic meters of gas and a capacity of 65-70 billion. We consume 75 billion and have regasification for 17 billion cubic meters ». Soon Italy will have “two mobile regasifiers of 5 billion cubic meters and a third regasifier would enter that redundancy of infrastructures that keeps prices lower because in a free market, supply must exceed demand to keep prices low and our effort is that but then you need to have reception elements “, Descalzi said again, specifying that, however, an intervention should be made” on the Adriatic ridge to expand the line because today only one million cubic meters per day can pass at most between Campania and Molise ».