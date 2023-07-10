Severe weather in the north: damage from lightning and fallen trees | > – News

Status: 07/10/2023 09:37 am

After high “Evi”, low “Quentin” caused a significant change in the weather in northern Germany during the night. The fire brigade had to be called out to dozens of people due to the storm.

Thunderstorms and showers had moved from western Lower Saxony over Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since Sunday evening. In Hude (district of Oldenburg), a woman was seriously injured by a tree that fell on her car. Her seven-year-old son was unharmed. In Bothel (Rotenburg district), the fire brigade had to go to the outdoor pool at night, where, according to the fire brigade, there was a fire and chlorine gas had also escaped. A lightning strike could have been the cause. In Weyhe (Diepholz district), around 2,000 participants in a fire brigade tent camp were temporarily evacuated. In Delmenhorst, a tree fell on the overhead line of a railway line. The Bremen-Oldenburg connection was therefore temporarily blocked. The area has been released again since the morning, as announced by Deutsche Bahn.

Last showers with mostly warm temperatures

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible in some places today. The area between the Weser, Baltic Sea and North Friesland is particularly affected. The largely dry weather will return from the North Sea and the Ems during the course of the day. Moderate westerly to north-west winds, decreasing in the afternoon and evening, will blow at times. In the evening, the DWD expects the last showers and isolated thunderstorms in eastern and northern Western Pomerania. The maximum values ​​today are 21 to 28 degrees in the northwest half of Lower Saxony and 28 to 33 degrees in the rest of the state. In Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein it will be around 24 degrees warm today. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the maximum temperature is 27 degrees, at the sea it is 22 to 25 degrees warm.

On Tuesday it will be mostly sunny

In the coming night, mostly dry weather with weak winds from different directions will prevail in northern Germany. According to the meteorologists, Tuesday will often be sunny with a few mostly loose clouds. The wind blows weak to moderate from different directions, occasionally strong gusts can occur. The wind will drop towards Tuesday evening.

On Sunday afternoon up to 35 degrees in Osnabrück

It was extremely hot in northern Germany on Sunday afternoon: 35 degrees were measured at times in Verden. The 30-degree mark was also broken in many other regions of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Hamburg. The thermometer even climbed to 28 degrees in Torfhaus in the Harz Mountains, and 30 degrees and more were reached on the coasts.

More heat records more and more likely

The hot summer is probably not over even after the weekend. Further heat records are quite possible in the coming weeks, explained Helge Gößling from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) in Bremerhaven. In the course of the year, the highest values ​​would typically be reached around the end of July. “By then, the records of the last few days could still be surpassed,” says Gößling. According to experts, the fact that there are always new heat records is due to the exceptionally high temperatures on the sea surface of the North Atlantic. This ensures that the near-surface air temperatures over the ocean and continents fluctuate around an increased background level, explained Gößling. This in turn makes new temperature records more likely.

Water use in Lower Saxony is restricted

Despite the recent rainfall, many municipalities in Lower Saxony have now restricted water use due to lower groundwater levels. In some districts, no water may be taken from running water or groundwater. And in the Hanover region, for example, gardens, meadows and other green spaces may not be watered between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. when the outside temperature is 24 degrees.

