Shakira leads the ‘top 10’ of the most beautiful in the world according to ‘People’ magazine

The magazine ‘People en Español’ has revealed its list of ‘The 50 most beautiful’ and on this occasion the Colombian singer Shakira has taken first place.

Shakira, who has been a world trend in recent months due to her break with former soccer player Gerard Piqué, has shown her strength and continues to stand out in all aspects. ‘People’ in Spanish recognizes her as one of her most beautiful.

In second place on the list is the talented singer Becky G, who has excelled in the urban genre with her hits, including collaborations with Karol G and Featherweight. Meanwhile, in third place is the young urban genre singer, Manuel Turizo, who has reaped great successes with songs like “Love me while you can.”

The renowned Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny ranks fourth in the ‘top 10’, consolidating his position as one of the most popular and listened to artists worldwide. For his part, the actor Diego Tinoco is positioned in fifth place.

Colombian singer Karol G, one of the strongest women in the urban genre, is in sixth place. Also on the list is the renowned Cuban actress Ana de Armas, nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde.”

Jennifer Lopez, known as JLO, is ranked eighth thanks to her talent as a singer and actress. The iconic Mexican singer Thalía ranks ninth, standing out both for her beauty and her artistic talent.

Closing the ‘top 10’ is the famous couple formed by Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. This couple has conquered the hearts of many followers on social networks and has established itself as one of the most durable and solid unions in show business.

