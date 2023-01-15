Home News Shakira would face legal problems for the ‘tiraera’ to Piqué
Shakira would face legal problems for the ‘tiraera’ to Piqué

Venezuelan singer accuses Shakira of plagiarism in shooting Piqué

Despite all the positive comments and defenses that several of his fans have made, a problem came up for him. Shakira. A Venezuelan artist, who went viral for her song “Only you”, commented in a TikTok video that she was the “tiraera” of the Colombian, it could contain parts of her musical theme.

“I think Shakira was inspired by my song to do the ‘tiraera’ with Bizarrap, listen to you”commented in the video, the artist Briellawho assured that she does not make the video with the intention of looking for problems, since she is a fan of the Colombian singer and the music she has made Shaving.

It should be noted that, as BriellAs he says in his video, the song “Solo tú” came out six months ago on TikTok and went viral, with more than 8.5 million views, so it remains on the air if Shakira Indeed, he committed plagiarism, or if it is an inspiration, as the Venezuelan artist mentioned.

