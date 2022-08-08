[NTD, Beijing time, August 7, 2022]The high temperature in China that has lasted for nearly two months continues. The iPhone’s weather software showed a maximum temperature of over 50°C in Shanghai, which the local Meteorological Bureau declared “unreal”. But many netizens do not buy into the official explanation.

On August 5, the weather software that comes with Apple’s mobile phone showed that the highest temperature in Shanghai that day was as high as 50°C. For example, Putuo District was 51°C, and Jing’an District was also 47°C. The temperature in Shanghai announced by the Meteorological Administration of the Communist Party of China was only about 40°C, and the highest temperature at Xujiahui Station was 40.2°C.

Apple’s temperature data sparked heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens in Shanghai said that at least the temperature they felt was definitely higher than the 40℃ officially declared by the CCP.

In response, the official Weibo “Shanghai Weather” of the Shanghai Meteorological Administration replied that Apple’s own weather forecast is the actual temperature “estimated by other means” from The Weather Company (The Weather Company) of the United States. is the “true observed temperature”. A group of mainland media also began to cooperate, “scientifically explaining” why the temperature actually felt by citizens was higher than the data officially announced by the CCP.

Because under the CCP’s rule, all data must be “political,” many Chinese people do not agree with the official explanation. Especially after two months of lockdown, Shanghai’s official credibility is even more questionable. Some netizens said they “would rather believe in Apple”.

There are also comments from netizens showing that the temperature data announced by the government should not only be “political”, but may also meet “economic needs”: “Domestic (temperature) will never exceed 40 degrees, and if it is above 40 degrees, work will be suspended and subsidized. “.

In recent years, the Chinese government in many places has issued regulations that companies must stop work (or stop outdoor operations) when the daily maximum temperature exceeds 40°C; when the daily maximum temperature is between 35°C and 40°C, there are also various working hours or working conditions. limit.

As of August 5, there have been many high-temperature weather in China for more than 50 days. However, the maximum temperature officially announced by the CCP is mostly maintained below 40°C, with only occasional “individual areas” exceeding 40°C, but the highest temperature is only 41°C and 42°C.

Since August 5, the high temperature in the Sichuan Basin and the lower reaches of the Yangtze River, as well as the central and northern regions of North China and other places will continue for many days.

According to the official temperature data, on August 5, most areas in Shandong were in high temperature weather, with some areas exceeding 37°C. Netizens ridiculed Shandong fever as “Candong”. The video posted on the Internet indicates that a pig transporter passed through Shandong, and the pigs suffered from heat stroke many times along the way.

