Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles in Wenjiazhuang Village launched the “Zongxiang Expressing Love and Celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival” activity|Shanxi Province|Li Bin|Rural Revitalization_Sina Technology_Sina.com

On June 16, on the occasion of the Dragon Boat Festival, the work team of Wenjiazhuang Village, Caicun Town, Hunyuan County, Hunyuan County, Datong City, Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the two committees of the village, under the leadership of Li Bin, Secretary of the Party Group of Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles, carried out the “Sweet Rice Dumplings to Spread Love and Greet Dragon Boat Festival “packing zongzi condolence activities.

In the morning, the village working team, the two committees of the village and volunteers from the village came to the village committee early to fold zongzi leaves, pack rice, and tie threads. joy. After the zongzi-making activity, Li Bin led the work team and volunteers to send the wrapped “love” zongzi to the extremely poor support households and anti-return poverty monitoring households in the village, and sent festival greetings and blessings.

After the condolence activities, Li Bin had a discussion with the town leaders, the two committees of the village, the village work team and some villager representatives to understand the production and living conditions of the local people. Instructive suggestions were put forward in terms of rural cultural construction.

This Dragon Boat Festival sympathy event is a specific action taken by the Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles to actively respond to the call of the central government and further promote the strategy of rural revitalization. In recent years, the Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles has thoroughly implemented the important decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee on rural revitalization, giving full play to its own functional advantages, effectively linking rural revitalization work with poverty alleviation work, and building rural infrastructure, public service facilities and human resources. Active actions in improving the living environment and rural customs and civilization have won praise from the masses.

Red Star News reporter Yu Lan Correspondent Han Yunling