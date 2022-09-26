Home News Shaurli (Pd): “It is not the result we expected, but we are the second Italian party”
Shaurli (Pd): “It is not the result we expected, but we are the second Italian party”

Shaurli (Pd): “It is not the result we expected, but we are the second Italian party”

“The victory of the Right of Giorgia Meloni is very clear and therefore we must recognize the defeat, it is not the result we expected”. This was stated to the Messaggero Veneto by the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Cristiano Shaurli. “However, we have the responsibility of being the main opposition force and the second Italian party – he declared -. After what happened with the fall of the Draghi government, we have shown consistency, and even courage, in the choice of alliances. This did not pay off, but maintaining the alliance with the M5s was not possible for us ”. The Democratic Party will face the regional elections “starting with the data obtained in cities such as Udine and Trieste which are very positive, demonstrating how there is a strong rootedness here that is lacking in the suburbs, and by the fact that in front of us we have a center-right led by Brothers of Italy. We have to build a serious alternative ”(interview by Mattia Pertoldi).

