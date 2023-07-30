Home » she is the first transsexual in the national team
“This is also football!” said President Infantino following the historic meeting.

Of Valentina Mericio Published on 30 July 2023

Gianni Infantino’s meeting is an event which, in all likelihood, will go down in the annals of history books. FIFA president met Jaiyah Saelua, the first transsexual athlete to serve in a national soccer team. Infantino himself tells it through his personal Instagram profile. In his long post, he also took the opportunity to give Jaiyah a special invitation.

The FIFA president wrote in his Instagram stories: “’Mister by day, Miss by night’, says Jaiyah Saelua of herself. Great quote: Actually in American Samoa, I had the great pleasure of meeting and playing soccer with Jaiyah, a great player and a lovely person.”

He then added: “Jaiyah starred in the documentary “Next Goal Wins” which I invite everyone to watch: a beautiful football tale! This is – also – football! This is, also, the Fifa World Cup. This is also FIFA.”

A special invitation

Last but not least Gianni Infantino wanted to send a loud and clear message against discrimination and addressed “to all these moralists who lecture people on so many things: relax, relax, live and let live! Football unites the world and unites everyone around the world, without any form of discrimination. Football is inclusive, tolerant and universal.”. Finally, you invited Jaiyah to Sydney, where the final of the women’s soccer World Cup will take place on 20 August.

