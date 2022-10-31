Original title: Shenzhen Bao’an District delineates high, medium and low risk areas in Xin’an Street and Xixiang Street

On October 30, the Office of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Bao’an District, Shenzhen issued a notice saying that according to the current needs of Bao’an District’s epidemic prevention and control work, in accordance with the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism Comprehensive Group of the State Council’s response to the new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic situation” According to the relevant provisions of the Virus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition), after comprehensive research and judgment, Bao’an District has designated high-risk areas, medium-risk areas, risk-screening areas and low-risk areas in Xin’an Street.

1. High-risk areas

No. 1, Lane 2, Yufeng, and No. 10, Lane 12, District 82, Haiyu Community, Xin’an Street, are classified as high-risk areas.

2. Medium risk area

The Xin’an Street Haiyu Community Yujingwan and Yufeng Garden Lanes 0-12 (except high-risk areas) are classified as medium-risk areas.

3. Risk investigation area

The area enclosed by Bao’an Avenue, Yulu Road, Baoyuan South Road, and Xin’an Sixth Road, Xin’an Street (except for medium and high risk areas, Bao’an Maternity and Child Health Hospital, Xin’an Middle School (Group) No. 1 Experimental School, Haiyu Community Workstation), and Haiwang The community Tianyue Longting is designated as a risk investigation area.

4. Low-risk area

Classify Xin’an Sub-district (except high-risk areas, medium-risk areas, and risk investigation areas) as low-risk areas.

The above measures will be implemented from 0:00 on October 30, 2022, and will be adjusted in time according to the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation. Residents in high-risk areas, medium-risk areas, and risk investigation areas can call the warm-hearted service hotline: 0755-23503226 (Haiyu Community), 0755-29958626 (Haiwang Community), 0755-27783029 (Xin’an Street).

Bao’an District delineates high-risk, medium-risk and low-risk areas in Xixiang Street.

1. High-risk areas

The 8th building of Sentosa Junyuan, Yongfeng Community, Xixiang Street, is classified as a high-risk area.

2. Medium risk area

The area enclosed by Xinhu Road, Xixiang Avenue, Yuehe Road, and Yuehe 1st Street in Xixiang Sub-district (except the high-risk area) is classified as a medium-risk area.

3. Low-risk area

Classify Xixiang Sub-district (except high-risk areas and medium-risk areas) as low-risk areas.

The above measures will be implemented from 18:00 on October 30, 2022, and will be adjusted in time according to the changes in the epidemic prevention and control situation. If residents in high-risk areas and medium-risk areas encounter difficulties in life and medical treatment, they can call the warm-hearted service hotline: 0755-27906133 (Yongfeng Community), 0755-23238237 (Xixiang Street).

