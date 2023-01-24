The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, announced on Monday the arrival at the port of Tumaco of the first large ship with 1,260,000 gallons of fuel, coming from the port of Buenaventura, to supply the southwestern part of the country, affected by the landslide in Rosas, Cauca.

Once unloaded, the ship immediately returns to Valle del Cauca so that, within 10 hours, it reaches its full quota, which means that every three days there will be 1,500,000 gallons in Tumaco, for a total average of 500,000 gallons of fuel per day for southwestern Colombia.

“The first ship with a total of 1,260,000 gallons of fuel arrived at the port of Tumaco. The ship will make a new load and every three days there will be 1,500,000 gallons in Tumaco. We will not let the southwestern part of the country run out of fuel or food, ”explained the President through his Twitter account.

The goal is that, by the end of January, 8 million gallons of fuel enter the port of Tumaco, regularizing the operation and supply for the departments of Nariño and Cauca.

The daily demand for fuel in departments like Nariño is 400,000 gallons. As of the arrival of deep-draft ships, like the one we are expecting today, we are going to guarantee supplies for the department and thus reduce the serious effects of this crisis resulting from the closure of the Pan-American Highway. So then, the port of Tumaco once again becomes the ideal solution to the complex situation that the department is going through”, explained Harry Kahn, president of the Tumaco Port Society.

Foods

Additionally, the Tumaco Port Society reported that there is a capacity of 140,000 tons for all types of bulk, such as fertilizers and cement, and from the Port to other regions it will be possible to send potatoes, coconuts, coffee, rice and sugar, food that they are dammed in the department of Nariño and that they could leave in the next few days towards the interior of the country.

In addition, the Port of Tumaco is capable of storing 10,000 tons of food indoors that distributors could use to reduce the food shortage that Nariño is going through.