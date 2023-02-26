Tragic shipwreck off Steccato di Cutro, about twenty kilometers from Crotone. At the moment the toll is 30 dead migrantsbut there are still many corpses to be recovered, the final count of victims risks getting worse.

The number of migrants arriving from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan on the vessel at the time of the sinking it could be over 100. At the moment there are about 50 people rescued while the search for other survivors continues.

The boat, a fishing boat, on which the migrants traveled it was broken in two by the waves, in a very rough sea situation. The people who were on the boat they ended up in the sea and drowned.