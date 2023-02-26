Let’s see what they are best ready sauces to buy at the supermarket, those to always keep in the pantry if you don’t have the time to cook with your own hands perfect gravy. In this ranking we are going to discover the six best ready-made sauces, sauces to dress pasta or other dishes in a few minutes.

The ranking of the best ready sauces on the market

To draw up this ranking, various elements were taken into consideration such as i nutritional values (calories, presence of sugar and salt, fiber and protein) and the ingredients list. Then the presence of flavorings or additives was evaluated, evaluating negatively those products that had additives that were not recommended or should be avoided.

After seeing the best purées and tomato pulp Also in this case, Altroconsumo will help us in evaluating the best ready-to-eat sauces, which has drawn up a list of products taking into consideration 95 brands of ready-to-eat sauces of all kinds. They range from the classic tomato and basil sauce to Genoese pesto, from amatriciana sauce to Bolognese sauce. And here are the results:

1. Tomato pulp with basil and COOP onion

2. AGRIMONTE organic cherry tomato ready sauce

3. BARILLA basil

4. MUTTI classic ready sauce

5. GRANDMA’S PRESERVES tomato sauce

6 DE CECCO Arrabbiata Sauce

As we can see from this ranking, a Coop branded ready-to-eat sauce takes first place, considered the perfect purchase in terms of quality/price ratio. In fact, this product received a score of 77 points, placing it at the top of the best ready-to-eat sauces.

Of course, our advice remains to prepare some delicious and quick pasta sauce recipes with your own hands, but if you don’t have the desire or the time, a look at the sauce department of the supermarket could be useful and now you also know which are the best ready-made sauces.