Home » Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security
News

Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

by admin
Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

SECURITY

The new director is a Master in Security, with experience in public administration. After working for 14 years in the municipality and in the Citizen Security Department, this professional takes on the challenge of leading the security work of the Municipality. She also coordinates the cantonal citizen security plan, prepared under the guidance of the Ministry of the Interior.

Shirley Mayorga director in charge of Citizen Security.

Mayorga has international training on safe cities. Two weeks ago she visited the Republic of El Salvador and met with Carlos Marroquín, the viewer of the social fabric of that country. This allowed her to learn about several projects that have managed to recover security and to establish friendship ties with the Salvadoran brothers. She aspires to sign support agreements on security issues.

Following the guidelines drawn up by the mayor Germán Flores Meza, among the priorities stands out the repowering of the Security Operations Room, which includes the maintenance of video surveillance cameras and the rehabilitation of public spaces.

With her academic training and professional career, the new director in charge hopes to carry out effective security management, while the head of this department is appointed, says the Municipality’s press release, which reached our newsroom. The city of Puyo and the province of Pastaza experience the permanent onslaught of crime.

.

See also  Damiano Tommasi will climb the Stelvio by bicycle: this is how the Mayor of Verona keeps his electoral promise

You may also like

Allermöhe: man drowns in bathing lake | >...

Russian roulette and the instinct of self-preservation |...

Tourism comes to the fore

There are local heavy rains in the southwestern...

Moscow wants command authority over private armies –...

The investigation of the frauds of the “investment...

Carolina Cruz’s birthday luxuries

Ukraine-News: ++ Selenskyj condemns shooting at lifeboats

Why don’t young people read what adults want...

Candidates for the presidency in Guatemala offer to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy