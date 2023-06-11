Shirley Mayorga, new director of Citizen Security

SECURITY

The new director is a Master in Security, with experience in public administration. After working for 14 years in the municipality and in the Citizen Security Department, this professional takes on the challenge of leading the security work of the Municipality. She also coordinates the cantonal citizen security plan, prepared under the guidance of the Ministry of the Interior.

Shirley Mayorga director in charge of Citizen Security.

Mayorga has international training on safe cities. Two weeks ago she visited the Republic of El Salvador and met with Carlos Marroquín, the viewer of the social fabric of that country. This allowed her to learn about several projects that have managed to recover security and to establish friendship ties with the Salvadoran brothers. She aspires to sign support agreements on security issues.

Following the guidelines drawn up by the mayor Germán Flores Meza, among the priorities stands out the repowering of the Security Operations Room, which includes the maintenance of video surveillance cameras and the rehabilitation of public spaces.

With her academic training and professional career, the new director in charge hopes to carry out effective security management, while the head of this department is appointed, says the Municipality’s press release, which reached our newsroom. The city of Puyo and the province of Pastaza experience the permanent onslaught of crime.

