Shooting at Santeria site in Pitalito leaves 4 injured

Shooting at Santeria site in Pitalito leaves 4 injured

Shooting leaves four injured in an alleged Santeria meeting.

A few minutes ago, a group of people who were meeting in a house in the sector known as Villas de San Gabriel in Pitalito, Huila, were attacked by six armed individuals who entered on motorcycles.

According to preliminary versions, the attackers would have tried to carry out a robbery, but everything got out of control and a shootout broke out that left four people seriously injured.

The place where the meeting took place is presumed to have been used for the practice of Santeria, since altars were found with objects typical of so-called black magic, such as frogarías, candles and voodoo dolls.

Local authorities are investigating the facts to determine what happened.

Developing…

