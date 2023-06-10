Three people were shot at dawn this Saturday in the San Alejo de Portoviejo citadel.

According to what was known, the victims were drinking when some strangers appeared and fired a burst of bullets at them.

Two brothers and a friend of theirs were injured as a result of the shots.

Two of the injured were taken to the Verdi Cevallos and Specialties hospitals. One of them in critical condition.

The third victim did not want to be transferred to a health home and it is mentioned that she had a minor injury.

All the complete information, with photos, tomorrow in our printed edition.

Remember to buy our newspaper every day or subscribe to the digital edition to be well informed.