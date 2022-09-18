Home News Shot in the night in a market in San Fior, thieves on the run with the safe
Shot in the night in a market in San Fior, thieves on the run with the safe

Shot in the night in a market in San Fior, thieves on the run with the safe

SAN FIOR. Shot, in the night, at the Panda Market in San Fior, where thieves, all with their faces covered by balaclavas, they scored a hit worth thousands of euros. the loot is being quantified. Certainly a thousand euros were stolen from the cashier while other money was in a small wall safe, stolen from the offices.

The Carabinieri of the Conegliano company intervened in the night, as soon as the alarm connected to 112 went off. Investigations are underway to give the bandits a name and a face.

