Without Dybala, out in the warm-up, the Giallorossi are surprised by a goal from the defender in the first half: in the second half Mourinho sent off for excessive protests towards the referee Chiffi

There is good air up there. But perhaps, somewhat surprisingly, it is the increasingly leaders Atalanta who enjoy it, who freezes the enthusiasm of the sixty thousand at the Olimpico La Roma of José Mourinho, in fact, falls at home for the first time in the season, due to a 0-1, sanctified by Scalvini’s goal in the first half. Let’s face it, the Giallorossi would have deserved a draw for the opportunities created, but they wasted too much in front of goal, and in football those who make mistakes pay.

Dybala stop — In the warm-up Mourinho loses Dybala due to a problem with his flexor and this forces him to relaunch Matic, who was on the bench in the slip sheet. As usual, Pellegrini advances on the clods of the trocar next to Zaniolo and behind Abraham. In short, the usual suspects, with Celik instead of the injured Karsdorp. Gasperini, on the other hand, mixes his many choices, placing De Roon in defense, Hateboer and Maehele, with Scalvini in the median alongside Koopmeiners, while Pasalic and Ederson are in support of Hojlund. Immediately after a high header by Smalling in the 2 ‘, due to a clash with Demiral, Musso is injured – head trauma with hospitalization at the Gemelli hospital – who relaunches Sportiello, on his seasonal debut. For half an hour, however, the game is only edgy and with many errors. The Giallorossi have the highest center of gravity, but when it’s up to the Bergamo players to put high pressure, both teams have grasslands behind the defenders which they do not take advantage of. The real hostilities, in short, opens Cristante at 29 ‘, with a shot from the edge just outside, followed by 32’ by a similar conclusion by Ibanez controlled by Sportiello. But Atalanta is ready to razor-burn, because in the 35th minute Scalvini, well served by Hojlund at sixteen meters, places a right at the edge of the post that unlocks the match. The reaction of Roma, however, is furious, so much so that in the space of four minutes they close to scoring three times. At 42 ‘Abraham, launched by Pellegrini only in front of the goalkeeper, incredibly puts to the side. A few seconds later the right passage is found by Ibanez who, face to face with Sportiello, throws at him. Not enough, because at 45 ‘Abraham again, served by Matic a few steps from the goal, concludes on the goalkeeper. See also Six newly promoted referees Half are women

Espulso Mou — In the second half Gasperini brings out the two protagonists of the goal (Hojlund and Scalvini) to insert Muriel and Okoli, bringing De Roon back to the median, but the sign of the match immediately becomes the bullfight. At 10 ‘Zaniolo claims for an alleged penalty for a foul by Okoli. The atmosphere becomes hot and so on 12 ‘, when Hateboer starts with the ball steady towards the Roma goal, Mournho loses his head and enters the field saying four to the Dutchman who answers. The “red” is inevitable and the Special One makes a scene in the style of Pozzecco, head of blue basketball. At 16 ‘, however, it was Abraham’s turn to avoid the mockery, as a shot by Pasalic deflected by Celik was saved by the center forward on the line. The game breaks up, the teams get longer, but the real opportunities are incredibly diminishing. A header from Ibanez and a weak shot from Pellegrini are the Giallorossi’s product, imitated by a blow from Muriel. Meanwhile, the Giallorossi insert first Belotti, then Zalewski and Shomurodov, also passing to the back four, but only a shot by Abraham from the edge comes saved by Sportiello and a high shot by Zaniolo. And if the Bergamo players in the end, lowering the center of gravity, try to freeze the ball in the spaces, the last chance is the Giallorossi, with Celik who crosses for the benefit of Shomurodov at 42 ‘, whose header with a sure blow ends to the side. The rest is just nervousness and little more, with the Nerazzurri closing with seven yellow cards. But it was worth it to stay at the top of the table. See also Why did the “three lions” change into “three meows” in seconds when the England team lost the chain in the European Cup? _Football_News_Sing Tao Global Network

September 18, 2022 (change September 18, 2022 | 20:44)

