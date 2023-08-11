Shottas and Espartanos announce 30-day truce in Buenaventura

The Shottas and Espartanos structures, in a public statement, assumed the commitment to develop actions to reduce violence, and generate trust and an environment of credibility around Urban Peace.

The commitments include reducing theft, rejecting extortion, eliminating invisible borders and establishing a truce between the groups for an initial term of 30 days.

For its part, the national government delegation before the space for socio-legal conversation for urban peace in Buenaventura welcomes the agreement reached between the Shottas and Espartanos structures.

This decision will have oversight mechanisms to guarantee its credibility. “We also value the decision of these irregular armed groups to reduce the actions that affect the tranquility of the town of Buenaventura,” he affirmed in a statement issued by the High Commissioner for Peace.

“Today’s public announcements are especially relevant because the commitments are assumed for the citizens of Buenos Aires, Colombia and the world,” the letter reads.

The High Commissioner mentioned that despite the permanent sabotage by those who do not want peace for the port of Buenaventura, the process continues to advance.

“In the coming days, as a result of the work sessions between the spokespersons of the structures and the national government delegation, we will announce the thematic agenda and the operating methodology of this space for socio-legal conversation,” they concluded in their document.

