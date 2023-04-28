Shuanghu Bingmao, this panel stock has bright spots, bucking the trend and attacking the top

Encouraged by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330)’s return to the 500 mark today, Taiwan stocks stabilized their morale. The index rebounded by more than 100 points and returned to the 15,500 mark. ) Q1 still lost tens of billions, and it became a cash machine after the law said. Today, Innolux (3481) fell by about 3% on heavy volume, dragging down the listed optoelectronic stock index to be the last among Taiwan stocks, but the OTC optoelectronic stocks were affected by electronic Paper giant Yuantai (8069) was encouraged by its daily limit, which led to a strong rebound of 6%, and was crowned the top gainer of the over-the-counter index, forming a sharp contrast.

AUO (2409) announced yesterday that it will announce its Q1 financial report. The net loss after tax is about 10.91 billion yuan, and the net loss per share is about 1.42 yuan. , with China’s 6.18 schedule pull-in and Europe and the United States stocking up, the demand for TV panels has increased quarter by quarter, the demand for consumer IT has reversed, and the demand for business products is still weak. Overall, shipments in the second quarter are expected to increase by more than 20%. , this year is expected to improve quarter by quarter, but it has been withdrawn by foreign capital for 3 days in a row. Today, under the negative bombing, the volume dropped by 3%. ten thousand.

Innolux (3481) recently announced that the gross loss ratio in the first quarter of its financial report improved by about 8 percentage points. The market situation in the quarter has released the opinion that the price and volume are both rising. Yesterday, more than 10,000 contracts were short-sold by foreign investors. Today, it fell by nearly 3% simultaneously, setting a new low in 2 months, and the trading volume also increased to more than 60,000 contracts.

The electronic paper manufacturer Yuantai (8069), which is also a panel stock, benefited from the strong sales of electronic shelf label ESL solution manufacturer SES-Imagotag in the first quarter, and announced a cooperation with Walmart, which is expected to accelerate the introduction of ESL by large distributors, supply chain Lotto, under the fire of 5 buys in a row, today jumped to the daily limit, and the trading volume increased to 17,000, flying the first half line and the quarter line.

According to TrendForce data, panel makers continue to adjust production capacity and the momentum of purchases has picked up. TV panel prices have risen in April, with an average monthly increase of about 5-10%. Prices continue to rise in May, TV panel prices are expected to return above cash costs, and panel makers are expected to turn profitable in a single month in the second quarter. However, the bargaining power of first-tier and second-tier brand manufacturers is different, and the trend of panel prices is also different. Whether the panel price increase in the second half of the year can continue depends on the opinions of major manufacturers.

