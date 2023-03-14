Original title: Shuizhai Township launches theme party day activities + voluntary tree planting activities

In order to promote the spirit of Shanzhou, Shuizhai Township, Longyang District organized cadres to go to Haitangwa Community to carry out theme party day activities + voluntary tree planting activities on the occasion of the 45th Arbor Day.

Before the event started, Hu Lingyun, director of the Forestry Service Center, demonstrated on-site and explained the tree planting steps and precautions such as digging pits, backfilling, planting, covering soil, watering, and film covering.

The cadres and the masses were full of enthusiasm and enthusiasm, and actively participated in the activities. They took up hoes, shovels and other tools to dig pits to plant seedlings, shovel soil into pits, cultivate new soil, and irrigate water. Everyone worked tirelessly, not afraid of being dirty or tired , Under the scorching sun, they cooperated with each other and cooperated tacitly. The scene of the event presented a scene of labor in full swing.

“The tree planting activity is a very meaningful thing. It not only beautifies the environment on both sides of the rural roads, but also improves the villagers’ awareness of loving and protecting greenery, and further promotes the development of Haitangwa’s rural tourism.” Haitangwa Community Party Branch Secretary and director Yang Chunyong said.

At the tree planting site, the families of the officers and policemen of the district procuratorate also participated in the activity. The figures of one big and one small cooperated with each other, and the parents played the role of guides. While conducting tree planting demonstration teaching for the children, they explained the tree planting to the children Let’s plant saplings together and sow new green hope.

After a day of hard work, more than 600 Chuisi Begonias “settle down” on both sides of the main road of Haitangwalu Village, filling the road with vitality and adding a beautiful landscape to the Haitangwa community.

After the tree planting activity, in order to relieve fatigue and relax the mood, we also carried out interesting activities such as the spiritual knowledge quiz of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, you draw my guess, uncharacteristically, and the nine-nine multiplication table, which stimulated the vigor and vitality of the cadres and workers and the spirit of unity and cooperation.

A total of more than 100 people including leading cadres in the township, more than 20 policemen from the District Procuratorate, cadres from 10 villages (communities), and volunteers participated. (Zhang Jingluo)