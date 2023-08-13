Shulan City Fights to Salvage Rice Harvest After Severe Flooding

“After the Flood, “Daocheng” Shulan Goes All Out to “Grab the Mouth of the Flood””

Chinanews.com, Jilin – The recent heavy rainfall in the northeast of Shulan City, Jilin Province, has caused significant damage to many villages and towns. Known as the “Daocheng” in Northeast China, Shulan’s fertile fields were not spared from the floods. However, the local government, farmers, and agricultural technicians are working tirelessly to salvage the crops.

Li Xueming, a well-known big farmer in Shulan City, has been busy in the fields with his family for the past five days. With over 20 years of farming experience, Li Xueming understands the importance of acting quickly during this critical period. “Two drones in my house have been working for 48 hours straight,” he said. Li Xueming’s family plants 127 hectares of rice every year, and despite some serious damage to nearly 5 hectares of paddy fields, he is confident that the rest of the land can maintain production.

To support the farmers in their efforts to save the crops, agricultural experts are providing post-disaster agricultural self-rescue technical training. Attendees are learning about preventing pests and diseases, as well as techniques to clean up the fields and prepare for next year’s farming. Zhai Fengjun, who hails from the most severely affected village, Liudi Village, said, “My family has lost a lot, but I am here to learn how to clean up the fields washed by the flood and make some preparations in advance for next year’s farming.”

Agricultural experts, like Li Wensheng and He Haibo, have been actively assisting farmers in Shulan. Li Wensheng, the deputy director of the Agricultural Machinery Management Station of Shulan Agriculture and Rural Bureau, emphasized the high level of mechanized operations in the region, which contributes to the efficiency of rescue and disaster relief efforts. He Haibo, the director of Shulan Agricultural Technology Extension Center, inspected corn fields and reassured farmers that the production would not be significantly affected.

As a major farmer, Li Xueming believes that rice is one of the symbols of Shulan. With landscapes featuring rice ears as prominent elements, the farmers are fighting to salvage their crops. “Now we are all fighting for food,” Li Xueming said.

Despite the challenges posed by the recent floods, the resilience and hard work of the farmers and agricultural technicians in Shulan give hope for a successful harvest. As the autumn approaches, the outcome will be revealed when the rice is harvested, and the community will be able to rebuild and recover from the aftermath of the flood.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

