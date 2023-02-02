A criminal who posed as a domiciliary arrived at the house of Manuel Esteban Ayala Bohorquez, known as ‘Snake’, to assassinate him with a firearm in the public thoroughfare of the Francisco Javier neighborhood of Valledupar.

Ayala Bohórquez received three shots distributed in the head and right arm after leaving the bars of his house to attend to the supposed messenger.

The hitman, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, moved in a boxer motorcycle with a basket, without license plates, black, and moments before he had asked the inhabitants of the area for the address where the victim resided.

“After committing the act, the murderer fled in the direction of the Singapore invasion.” indicated a legal source.

According to the authorities, Manuel Esteban Ayala Bohórquez, who was dedicated to the kiosk arrangements of straw, last Wednesday he had arrived at his home in Valledupar after working in Mayapo, La Guajira.

THE PYLON He learned that the next of kin told the authorities that Manuel Ayala had no threats against him.

With this new crime they amounted to 11 los recorded homicides so far this year in Valledupar.