Sichuan comprehensively carried out investigation and rectification of gas hidden dangers

On June 22, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Sichuan Province held a video conference on urban gas safety prevention in the province to convey the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the gas explosion accident at the Fuyang BBQ Restaurant in Xingqing District, Yinchuan City, Ningxia, and implement Li Qiang In the spirit of the instructions of the Prime Minister and other central leaders, in accordance with the relevant deployments of the State Council Safety Committee meeting and the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, the work of urban gas safety prevention has been re-emphasized and re-deployed.

The reporter learned from the meeting that the province’s housing construction system will act quickly, focusing on key places and weak links such as catering business establishments, gas filling stations, urban-rural junctions, and old residential areas, and pay close attention to schools, hospitals, shopping malls, farmers’ markets, For key users such as catering, comprehensively carry out investigation and rectification of gas hidden dangers.

According to the work arrangement, from now until the end of June, the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will organize 7 groups, led by the leaders of the department, to carry out special supervision of urban gas safety work covering all 21 cities (prefectures) in the province.

The meeting emphasized that the province’s housing and construction system must tighten the responsibilities of all parties, so that government departments, gas companies, and gas users can coordinate and work together, and each link must be responsible and supervised to ensure that no dead ends are left. No blind spots. It is necessary to strengthen the law enforcement of gas safety supervision, resolutely investigate and deal with various violations of laws and regulations, jointly punish a group of seriously dishonest market players, and hold accountable and expose a group of units and individuals that have not implemented their responsibility measures. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Li Xinyi)

