[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 28, 2022]After policeman Li Mou from Muchuan County, Sichuan escaped with a gun, the police offered a reward of 100,000 yuan for arrest, and dispatched thousands of police and militiamen into the mountains to conduct a large-scale search. At present, all the bullets carried by Li have been seized, but his whereabouts are still unknown.

On July 27, the Muchuan County Public Security Bureau issued a notice offering a reward. On the 26th, a major criminal case occurred in the county in which two people were wounded with guns, three people were killed and then escaped. A 36-year-old man, Li, is suspected of committing a major crime. All the ammunition involved have been seized. The police offered a reward of 100,000 yuan for the arrest of Li.

Earlier, the Jiashan Public Security Bureau issued a notice on the evening of the 26th that at about 2:20 pm that day, Li Qiang, a policeman from the Muxi Police Station of the Muchuan County Public Security Bureau, carried a gun (92-type pistol, 20 rounds of bullets) on duty in Muxi. Zhencheng Mingzhu Community shot and wounded two people and fled by car.

In addition, according to informed netizens, the incident involved emotional disputes. After Li Qiang shot and killed his girlfriend’s lover and injured his girlfriend, he drove to Haiyun Township and killed his girlfriend’s two children and his grandfather.

On the day of the incident, at the foot of the mountain in Huangdan Town, Muchuan County, the police found the car abandoned by Li Qiang. Mr. Deng, a local villager, told “Tianmu News” that a large number of police and militiamen have been dispatched into the mountains to search for the suspects.

Ms. Deng, a villager who runs a restaurant, said that the search is still in progress. There are drones patrolling the mountain, and there are about 1,000 or 2,000 police officers entering the mountain.

According to a militiaman involved in the search, a large number of police have been arranged to search the mountain, and the search is still ongoing.

On the evening of the 26th, a reporter from “New Yellow River” noticed an “emergency notice” on the Internet saying, “There is a criminal suspect fleeing in Huangdan. Farmers, lock the doors and windows at night, and do not open the door for anyone. If you are a stranger, please call the police immediately. Inform the team leader to send the message to the group… (Luoyan Village and Tielu Village pay attention).”

The shooting incident of the Sichuan police has attracted public attention, but the official report did not mention the identity of Li Qiang’s policeman or his motive.

It is worth noting that the official website of Muchuan County Public Security Bureau published an article about Li Qiang on September 26, 2021, which introduced Li Qiang’s deeds of “brave rescue” of those who fell into the water twice within 50 days. The article mentioned that Li Qiang was born in October 1986 and participated in public security work in 2012.

According to The Paper, the article has now been deleted.

Some netizens said on Weibo, “(Li Qiang) was originally a physics teacher. He was admitted to the public service police, rescued an elderly man who fell into the water, and finally became a wanted criminal.”

Some netizens said, “I don’t know what to say, because of other people’s mistakes, I ruined myself.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

