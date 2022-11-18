On November 17, the Sichuan University Party Committee Theoretical Learning Center Group held a study meeting to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth. The school has taken root and seen results. Gan Lin, secretary of the school’s party committee, Li Yanrong, the principal, and other members of the theoretical study center group of the school’s party committee attended the meeting. Other members of the school’s leadership team and responsible comrades from relevant units attended the meeting. Gan Lin chaired the meeting and gave a speech.

The meeting pointed out that studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task of the school at present and in the future. In the past few days, the school has set off an upsurge of studying and propagating the spirit of the 20th Party Congress by promoting learning and training by category, setting up lecture groups and organizing collective lesson preparation and lecture tours, and holding “Chinese-style modernization” research expert symposiums and a series of academic conferences. , Further strengthened the confidence and determination of all teachers and students to build a world-class university with Chinese characteristics.

The meeting emphasized that the key to studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is to implement the specific work of the school, which is reflected in the promotion of high-quality development. In the next step, the school must adhere to goal orientation and problem orientation, grasp the law, lay a solid foundation, coordinate progress, and break through key points. Further focus on the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, continue to promote “five educations simultaneously” and “three comprehensive education”, and vigorously cultivate top-notch innovative talents. Highlight advantages, integrate resources, build a number of peak disciplines and advantageous disciplines, build a first-class discipline system, and enhance discipline competitiveness. Adhere to the “four orientations” of scientific research, gather strength to conduct original and leading scientific research, focus on solving key core problems, and serve the country’s high-level scientific and technological self-reliance. In-depth implementation of the strategy of strengthening the school by talents, creating a campus atmosphere in which those who are near and those who are far away are happy, and attract more strategic scientists, first-class leading talents and innovative teams, and create a high-end talent gathering highland. Focus on giving full play to the advantages of humanities and social sciences, and do a good job in the construction of colleges and platforms such as the National Key Marxism College, the Chinese Culture Research Institute, and the Chinese Modernization Research Institute. Improve the ability to serve the country and society, and deeply integrate into major national strategies and regional developments such as the new round of western development and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle. Adhere to the combination of going out and bringing in, promoting the opening of high-level education to the outside world, and continuously improving the school’s international influence and competitiveness. Deepen reform and innovation, and steadily promote the reform of management systems and mechanisms. Promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party to in-depth development, adhere to the strict tone, strengthen positive conduct and discipline, and consolidate and develop a clean and positive political ecology. Keep in mind the “three musts”, strive to promote the construction of Chinese characteristics, world-class universities and advantageous disciplines, and contribute to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.