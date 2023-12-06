Sihame El Kaouakibi receives 1 euro in symbolic compensation from the Flemish Parliament because she was not given an employee

Politician Sihame El Kaouakibi has been vindicated in the court in Brussels in the case with the Flemish Parliament. She receives symbolic compensation of 1 euro because she did not receive an employee from parliament. This is what VRT NWS writes.

After an absence of 2 years due to illness, Sihame El kaouakibi returned to work as a Flemish Member of Parliament this year. After a fraud scandal surrounding her non-profit organization Let’s go urban, the politician stopped working. When she started working again this year, she asked for two part-time employees. Although she was entitled to this, the Flemish Parliament refused her.

El Kaouakibi took the case to court for summary proceedings. He then agreed with her. She was temporarily entitled to two part-time employees, who started working for her in the spring. The case was discussed in more detail last month. El Kaouakibi had demanded 3,400 euros from the Flemish Parliament to compensate her for the period in which she had to work without employees.

But El Kaouakibi could not explain why exactly it would amount to 3,400 euros. That is why the court of first instance only partially compensates her and she receives symbolic compensation of 1 euro.

(vea)

