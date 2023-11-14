Silvestre Dangond showed why he is the number one singer of vallenato

More than 16 thousand people took part in this first concert of the Silvestrista Festival.

‘The Power’ of the number one folklore singer was felt in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, with an unparalleled musical show, which was preceded by an extensive line of followers who waited with the best of spirits to see the impressive return of his favorite artist, Silvestre Dangond.

The great show in the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, and which marks the history of the first Silvestrista Festival, began at 11:00 pm on Friday with a display of drones that illuminated the sky in the ‘Temple of Vallenato’ with the following message: 22 years of career. I’m back… Thank you Valledupar!

The entrance of the Urumitero artist was accompanied by great suspense and excitement on the part of the fans, who saw him arrive imposingly in a latest model car, happy to return to the stage that has seen him grow as an artist before the world.

‘Damn, what happened?’ It was the first song performed by the vallenato idol, followed by ‘Your Favorite Book’ by author Wilfran Castillo. After a short pause, Dangond thanked the public for their wait after five years of this sacred festival. «I dedicated myself to getting stronger. Now you will see a new facet in me. Here we are again. I missed you very much. Here I will not do anything different from cantá’ to bailá’. I disconnected for 10 months but it won’t happen again,” he said, and then dedicated ‘Tu Pretendiente’, composed by Rafael Manjarréz, to the single women.

Then, the singer of the red spot began to tour his best musical songs. He started with ‘Por un Beso de tu Boca’ from the album Gente Valiente; followed by ‘La Vallenata’ from their release album ‘TA MALO’. “I dreamed of this moment,” he said during the intermission.

Matildelina was one of the surprise songs of the night, as part of the artist’s tribute to the renowned and remembered composer Leandro Díaz Duarte, and then sang ‘Ni Media Llamada’ and ‘La Cometimos’ from his recent album. The latter staged with a bonfire and igloo.

After a brief break, the artist returned to the Colacho Mendoza stage with a new wardrobe, changing from jeans and jeans jacket to a plaid shirt and drill pants to perform ‘Bacano’, accompanied by his youngest son Silvestre José, and then sing his first hit ‘Qué me Mandó’ from the album ‘Tanto para ti’, ‘Si yo saber’ from the album ‘Esto es Vida’ and ‘Silvestrazo’ from ‘Las Locuras Mías’.

The applause was felt again with the appearance of Silvestre in the upper central part of the stands of the Park, with a mosaic in tribute to maestro Gustavo Gutiérrez with the songs ‘Alégrate because I come’, ‘My friends’ and ‘I love you because I’m here’. I want’ performed with three guitars. In that same area he finished with the song

‘Justice’ thus giving way to a new drone show.

Silvestre Dangond returned to the stage to sing the first song released in this release: ‘El Vallenato es Silvestre’, and then invited the composer Iván Calderón to the stage to accompany him on bass to perform the song ‘Primero fue Mía’, followed by the international success of ‘Marry Me’, sung with American urban artist Nicky Jam.

With a string orchestra he performed the song ‘That woman is mine’ with which the irumitero promises to strengthen many couples and homes. The artist, during the show, took the opportunity to greet and hug the singer Ana del Castillo, who exalted him as her musical reference after maestro Diomedes Díaz. In response he said: You are also my inspiration because I know your talent. I know that it is wanting to do what you want and not what people want. I admire and respect you and I want you to be great, very great.

‘El Cocuyo’ was the next song played by the Silvestrista group that wowed the audience, who also jumped with excitement with the surprise of the night: the duet between Silvestre and the singer Peter Manjarréz with whom they performed ‘La Pareja del Momento’ and ‘Paseo en Concordia’, remembering the beginnings of both of their musical careers.

‘Las locascies mia’, ‘El Copetón’, ‘Niéame tres vezes’ and ‘What do you want me to do’ were also part of the repertoire, which was accompanied by visitors from all over Colombia and countries such as Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, among others. others.

The singer, nominated for Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album and Best Contemporary Tropical Album at the Latin GRAMMY 2023, ended his great show on the first night of release with his song ‘Ya no me duele más’ and ‘Bacano’.

