Silvestre Dangond’s son is dedicated to selling hot dogs in Miami

After graduating from school a few weeks ago, Luis José Dangond, the eldest son of singer Silvestre Dangond, opened a Frank Hot Dog Joint hot dog restaurant in Miami, making his father proud, who supported him in this gastronomic project.

“An excited dad. When he has a disposition he goes far. Come on son, walk, walk because walking is how one knows what life offers. By, Fabián Corrales”, Silvestre Dangond wrote on his social networks, recalling the popular verse of the song “If you go, goodbye” performed by Diomedes Díaz and Juancho Rois.

Frank Hot Dog Joint is located in the fast food center & Henry’s, located in the heart of the city of Miami, Florida, where customers can find multiple restaurants and gastronomic variety.

In this way, Luis José Dangond follows in his father’s footsteps, who next month will also open his restaurant El Rubí in the Unicentro de Valledupar shopping center.

