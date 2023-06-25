Under 21 European Championship, today’s results: England ok, Germany beaten by the Czech Republic

Waiting to know the result of France-Norway in Italy’s group, the Azzurri beat Switzerland 3-2 to conquer the first three points of the European Championship. Thump of Germany which is beaten by the Czech Republic 2-1 and remains at 1 in the standings. England in full sail with the first place in group C after the 2-0 success against Israel

